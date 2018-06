[India], June 9 (ANI): Former Goa Congress Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik passed away in a hospital in Margao on Saturday.

Pratima Coutinho, President of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress told ANI that the 72-year-old died of a heart attack.

Naik, who had replaced Luizinho Falerio as the Goa Congress chief in July 2017, had resigned from his position in March this year.

He is survived by his wife, Beena, and a son. (ANI)