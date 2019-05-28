Ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summons

[India], May 27 (ANI): Former Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as instructed, CBI sources said on Monday.

Last evening, the probe agency had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 10 am, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the scam. This had come after the officials issued a Look-Out Notice against him as they were unaware of his whereabouts.

The probe agency had also issued a notice to airports and land ports to not allow the accused to leave the country.

It is worth mentioning that Kumar earlier headed the West Bengal police special investigation team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam.

Earlier, CBI, in its plea, had sought permission for custodial interrogation of Kumar for his alleged role in destroying evidence in the case. It had said that there was prima facie evidence against him of "trying to destroy or tamper with evidence and shield high and mighty" in the case.

The CBI had also argued that Kumar's custodial interrogation was required to probe the larger conspiracy to unravel the nexus between directors of Saradha Group and politicians, apart from his and other police officials' role in causing disappearance and destruction of evidence.

The probe agency had claimed that Kumar did not disclose any crucial information he was privy to.

On May 24, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea filed by Kumar seeking an extension of the seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access legal remedies in West Bengal since lawyers in the state were on strike.

An unprecedented chain of events unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home.

The CBI officers were taken into police custody and later released. (ANI)