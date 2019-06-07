Ex-K'taka CM seeks Kumaraswamy's resignation

[India], May 27 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday sought the resignation of incumbent Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in the wake of the loss of the ruling coalition in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "Kumaraswamy, being a Chief Minister, got only one seat in the state. He has no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister. He must resign from the post. Their coalition has to accept the mandate of the people."

He further said that people are fed up of fights between JD (S) and Congress. "To put an end to it, Kumaraswamy must resign," he added.

He also said JD (S) Chief H. D. Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge have "no right" to remain in power.

"We now have 105 members in the 225 member assembly. We are close to touching the majority of 113 members. If anything happens, BJP will form the government in the state," he claimed.

Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil, however, denied the claims made by the opposition party and said, "None of our MLAs will switch to BJP. They (BJP) have tried it (to topple government) in the past, they will try it in the future as well, but this government will complete its full term."

Patil further said the Lok Sabha election result does not have anything to do with the coalition government in the state. "We have our own position in the state," he said.

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S)and 1 from BSP.

The JDS-Congress coalition which is in power in the state went through a rough patch during campaigning ahead of the recently held elections, with leaders of both the parties accusing each other.

BJP won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)