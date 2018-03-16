Ex-K'taka DGP's remark shows mentality of society: Nirbhaya's mother

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, on Friday said the comments of former Karnataka Director General of Police H.T. Sangliana show the mentality of Indian society.

"It would have been better if he had spoken about our struggle than making a personal remark. It shows that people's mentality in our society has not changed," said Asha Devi in a response to Sangliana's remarks.

The DGP, attending "Nirbhaya Award" ceremony, organised last week to honour women, had said that he could "imagine how beautiful the gangrape victim would have been" by seeing the "good physique" of the late medical student's mother.

The former police official, known for fighting corruption in the state, created a fresh row by saying: "If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save a life, prevent being killed." Nirbhaya was on December 16, 2012 gang-raped and tortured by six persons, including a juvenile, in a moving bus while travelling with a friend here. The attackers had gruesomely beaten the victim with an iron rod and pulled out her intestines.(ANI)