Ex MLA Yogesh Verma 'main conspirator' behind violence: UP police

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday confirmed that the main conspirator behind the Bharat Bandh violence is former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Yogesh Verma.

Various Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide shutdown or a 'Bharat Bandh' to protest against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

"He is the main conspirator of this violence (Bharat Bandh) and we have detained him," Meerut's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manzil Saini told reporters here.

"More than 200 people have been detained and we are getting cases registered against them. All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under National Security Agency (NSA). There have been no casualties so far," Saini added. Earlier in the day, in response to the ongoing nationwide shutdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed citizens to "not disturb law and order". "The central and state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes. I appeal to all not to disturb the law and order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to government's notice," said Adityanath. Even as the Centre has filed a review petition in the top court, outrage over the review in the Act made by the Apex Court has engulfed numerous parts of the country, as various states, including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are witnessing border-line riots with protesters taking to destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)