Ex-MP Kanjibhai Patel, son Sunil quit BJP

[India], November 22 (ANI): With just a few days left for the Gujarat assembly elections, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kanjibhai Patel on Tuesday resigned from the party along with his son, Sunil Patel.

Miffed over the ticket distribution, the father-son duo took the unexpected step on the last day of nomination for the first phase of elections.

Sunil will contest independently from Gandevi constituency.

It can be noted that the BJP released its third list of candidates a day ago, completing all 89 nominations for the first phase, but did not give a ticket to Sunil.

On Tuesday, the party also released its fourth list comprising only one candidate, thus declaring a total of 135 candidates for the182-member Assembly. The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The result will be announced on December 18. (ANI)