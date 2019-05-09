Ex-Pak soldier arrested from Samba sector in J-K

[India], May 9 (ANI): A former Pakistani soldier was apprehended by the Border Security Force near the International Border in Samba sector of the district on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the police, the Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammed Afzal, a resident of Shakargarh city in Pakistan's Punjab. After initial questioning, he was handed over to Samba police by the BSF.

Two mobile phones, one earphone and an identity card were recovered from his possession, the police said.

He was put behind the bars after medical treatment in a hospital here. Afzal revealed to the police that he left the Pakistan Army after serving for about nine years. The police are investigating to ascertain his motive behind crossing the International Border. (ANI)