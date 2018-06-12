Ex-PM Vajpayee's condition stable, responding well: AIIMS

[India], Jun 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable and is responding well to the treatment, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Tuesday.

Dr. (Professor) Aarti Vij said in a statement, "Former Prime Minister Vajpayee's condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled."

Vajpayee is currently undergoing treatment for urinary tract at AIIMS.

Union environment minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the health condition of Vajpayee was fine, adding there was nothing to worry about. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited AIIMS to meet the ailing former prime minister, where he interacted with Vajpayee's family members and also spoke to doctors and inquired about his health. The Prime Minister was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and general secretary Vaiko and BJP President Amit Shah too visited the hospital to meet Vajpayee. The 93-year-old Vajpayee was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the nation's prime minister. (ANI)