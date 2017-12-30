Ex-SIMI member arrested at Mumbai Airport

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a former member of the banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) from the Mumbai International Airport.

Based on a tip-off that a former SIMI member often visited India, the ATS arrested Sarjeel Sheikh.

Sheikh (34) was an absconding accused in a case lodged at Kurla police station under section 10,13 UAPA r/w 143,144, 145,147,149,353 IPC r/w 135, 37 BP Act.

He has been handed over to Kurla police for further action.

The ATS is probing the purpose of his visit to the country. (ANI)