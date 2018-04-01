Ex-terrorist shot dead in J-K's Pulwama

[India], April 1 (ANI): A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police, who was injured during an attack by terrorists in Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

The SPO, who has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, was a former terrorist. He was attacked near Murran chowk in Pulwama.

Earlier in the day, a traffic policeman was injured after terrorists attacked him in Khanabal area of Anantnag district.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and the security was tightened. (ANI)