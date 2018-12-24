Ex-Union Minister Jai Narain Prasad Nishad passes away

, (ANI): Former Union Minister Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad died on Monday at the age of 88.

Nishad was a former Union Minister and an ex-parliamentarian from Bihar's Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency. His son Ajay Nishad is an elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency itself and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling the death of the politician, tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad Ji. He served our nation with great diligence. Captain Nishad's efforts for the progress of Bihar were noteworthy. His work towards empowering the poor will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters." (ANI)