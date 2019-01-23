Excise officials nab two drug smugglers, seize 100 kgs marijuana

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Two people were nabbed on Tuesday by the Excise officials and 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized from them.

The officials arrested the accused and seized the marijuana near Ramoji Film City, where it was kept in a car. Another accused was also found sitting inside the car, who was later nabbed by the officials.

Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Hyderabad told ANI: "On receiving credible information the Excise officials were conducting route watch at Malakpet area. Where a person by name Srinivas found moving in a suspicious manner, our officials stopped and checked him on which our officials found two kilograms marijuana packed in one packet."

The Deputy Commissioner further said that after interrogating, the accused disclosed that he along with another person, who came from Vishakapatnam, have parked their car near Ramoji Film City which has 100 kilograms marijuana. According to the Excise department, accused Srinivas came to Malakpet area to show the marijuana sample to a client for selling. The client who has given the order to Srinivas is yet to be identified. More details will be revealed after complete investigation. (ANI)