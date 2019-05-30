Excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony: Navdeep Kaur Rana

Mumbai: Newly elected independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, on Thursday said that she was excited to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

"Not just me but the entire country has expectations. When someone becomes a prime minister for the second time, then it leads to an expectation that he will take the country forward. And I have this expectation as a parliamentarian too," she said while talking to reporters at Mumbai Airport.

She also asserted that newly elected young MPs will bring new thinking and vision to the parliament.

"Several youngsters have become MPs this time. When youngsters like us will go there, then we will bring in new thinking, a new vision. I think with PM Modi, youngsters like us would want to work for our country, our district and Maharashtra," she said. Commenting on the Prime Minister's advice to newly elected MPs to shun VIP Culture, Rana said, "I have been on the ground. I have won the hearts of people and that is why won by a big number of votes as an independent." Navdeep defeated Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul by over 36,000 votes. Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term today.