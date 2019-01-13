Exempt weaker section from paying taxes: Uddhav denounces reservation for weaker section of general category

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Central Government took the decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker section of society in haste said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

He said if Centre wants to help the financially weaker section, it should exempt them from paying taxes.

While addressing a mass gathering at the conclave of the Sena's Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti (SLS) Mahasangh in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief said," If you really want to help financially weaker section, then why don't you exempt those below Rs 8 lakh per annum income from paying taxes? You have given reservations but have you calculated or considered the actual way of implementing reservations?."

He was of the view that if this reservation is not implemented correctly, it will become another 'jumla' (false promise) of the BJP government. Thackeray also highlighted the issue of Maratha reservation and stated, "Maratha Reservation issue is still stalled in the court, and what about the Dhangar Reservation issues Maharashtra?? You talk about reservations for some but what others?." On a closer look, this is not the first time that Shiv Sena chief has criticised the Central government for rolling out new policies and giving 'irrelevant' statements. A few weeks back, he had warned its ally the BJP to straighten up their ways; else the political quarter would not be able to emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)