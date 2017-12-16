'Exercise Ekuverin' commences in Belagavi

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Exercise Ekuverin, the joint military exercise of the Indian Army and Maldives National Defence Force, commenced on Friday with a colourful opening ceremony at the Maratha Centre here.

The focus of the eighth annual joint military training event is to enhance interoperability between the two forces for counter-terrorist operations in semi urban environment.

The opening ceremony included the fly-past by the Army Aviation helicopters with flags of both the countries followed by review of the contingents by Brig Govind Kalvad, Commandant Maratha Centre. The Pipes and Drums Band of Sirmoor Rifles carried out a spectacular display while the traditional Sword Display by Sikh troops of BEG, Kirkee mesmerised the audience.

The 14-day training exercise is being carried out by the Sirmoor Rifles of the Indian Army and Marine troops of Maldives National Defence Force. Starting 2009, the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force have been holding the Exercise Ekuverin, meaning 'friends' in the Maldivian language, in their countries on alternating years. The last exercise was held at Kaddhoo in the Lammu Atol of the tiny Indian Ocean nation. (ANI)