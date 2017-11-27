Exiled Tibetans protest sacking of Dalai Lama's US rep Penpa Tsering

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): Tibetans in-exile on Monday staged a silent protest in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, against their government's decision to remove Penpa Tsering as the North America representative of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The protestors alleged that Tsering had been without notice and added that the reason given was invalid.

Around 100 of his supporters gathered near the headquarters of Tibetan government in-exile to protest.

They carried placards with slogans like, "We need an independent commission to resolve the matter immediately", "No disregard to public aspiration" and others.

"Our government is not working honestly. We just want our government to work properly. They removed Tsering without giving any valid reason. Whatever allegation has been made against him is baseless," said a protestor. The protestors also submitted a memorandum to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) demanding the setting up of an independent commission to resolve the matter. "They have not done justice, we want to justice," said another protestor. Penpa Tsering is the former speaker of the 15th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. He also contested the elections for Tibetan PM in-exile last year. He was removed from his present post on November 7 on charges of "dereliction of duty". As per a report, he had rejected the exiled Tibetan Cabinet's charges filed against him and warned that he would challenge them after he leaves office on November 30. (ANI)