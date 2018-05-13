Exit polls is 'entertainment for the next 2 days': Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has a message for his party workers and supporters a day after his state went to polls. While pollsters continue to point towards a hung Assembly in the state with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, followed by the Congress, Siddaramaiah remains unperturbed.

The Karnataka CM is teeming with confidence as he brushes aside the exit polls as "entertainment for the next 2 days". Congress is looking forward to retaining its stronghold in the state. Siddaramaiah exhorted his party workers, supporters and well wishers to relax and enjoy their weekend.

Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter: Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days



Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet



Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown! 1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018 So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend.



We are coming back. 2/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018