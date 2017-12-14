Exit polls predict BJP heading for sweep in Gujarat, HP

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): As the final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep both states electorally.

As soon the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections came to an end today, various media houses have begun releasing their exit polls. A majority of them said that the BJP will secure a big win in Gujarat.

According to Times Now-VMR's exit polls, the BJP will win 109 out 182 seats in Gujarat, while Congress is expected to bag 70 and others 3.

As per the NewsX exit polls, the BJP is expected to win 110-120 seats while Congress will get 60-65 seats. The Republic TV exit poll suggests a similar trend to the Times Now prediction of 108 seats for the BJP and 74 for the Congress. In 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 115, while Congress bagged 61 seats. Polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 93 constituencies ended on Thursday with a 68.4 voter turnout percentage. The first phase of the polls was held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats. Exit polls are also suggesting a change of political guard in favour of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Polls in the state were held on November 9. An aggregate of six exit polls by the media houses, including Zee News-Axis, Aaj Tak, News Nation, News X, Samay CNX and Times Now-VMR shows the BJP winning elections in Himachal Pradesh. Most say the BJP will win over 49 of the 68 assembly seats up for grabs in the hill state. The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be declared on December 18. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years, while in Himachal Pradesh, it has been in and out of power due to the anti-incumbency factor. (ANI)