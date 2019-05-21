Exit polls projecting BJP-led NDA's victory is gimmick: Sharad Pawar

[India], May 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that exit poll projecting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre was a "gimmick."

Pawar, who was speaking at an iftar party hosted by him here, said that that the "truth" would be out in two days when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections would be done on May 23.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath on May 18, the former Union Minister said: "I have never seen that after elections, those who shoulder the country's responsibility have left Delhi and gone to the Himalayas. So, what will happen to the country?"

"After seeing reports on channels and newspapers since yesterday, there has been a sense of restlessness in the society. People who have the country's electronic media in their hands and the support and power of the people behind them have a different line which they are trying to put before the people. But after two days, the truth will be out," he said. The exit polls on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced on May 23. (ANI)