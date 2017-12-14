Exit polls results from Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are in

Over 72 per cent of 50.25 lakh electorate in Himachal Pradesh on 9 November exercised their franchise in the assembly elections where the ruling Congress and the BJP were locked in a straight contest.





The Congress has projected incumbent Virbhadra Singh as its Chief Ministerial candidate, while former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal is the BJP's. Both are contesting the elections.





In the current Himachal Pradesh assembly, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs, respectively, in the 68-member house. Besides, there are four independents, while one seat is vacant. The Congress and the BJP have been returning to power alternately since 1985. The BJP is claiming that it is their turn to stage a comeback.



Here are the exit polls predicting the results of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

Axis-My India exit poll



The Axis My India exit poll by IndiaToday in the early trend has predicted BJP to gain 47 to 55 seats, while Congress might get 13 to 20 and others between 0-2. A big win has been forecast for BJP. Online-CVoter exit poll The exit polls by Times of India sees a clear win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with 41 seats, and Congress reduced to 25 seats.