Expansion of Barauni refinery will change Bihar’s economy: Pradhan

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said setting up of Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Complex at Barauni town in Bihar will change the economy of the state by providing employment.

"Barauni refinery’s expansion had started years ago. Bihar’s economy will change after the setting up of fertiliser factory and an investment of more than Rs 7,000 crore. The youth of Bihar instead of migrating to other places will become owners," Pradhan told ANI.

Foundation stone of the 9 million metric ton (MMT) AVU of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project will be laid today Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with the expansion of Barauni refinery, Modi will also lay foundation stones of other projects in Bihar, Haldia LPG pipeline up to Patna and Muzaffarpur, setting up of a medical college in Chhapra, upgradation of two medical colleges in Gaya and Bhagalpur. (ANI)