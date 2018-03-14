Expelled Cong MLA's write letter to Telangana Assembly speaker, demand video footage

[India] Mar 14 (ANI): The Congress MLAs who were expelled from the Telangana Assembly for disrupting the proceedings of the House wrote a letter to the Assembly Speaker, S. Madhusudhana Chary on Wednesday.

In the letter, they have requested a copy of the video footage in which the Council chairman's eye was hit by earphone flung by MLA Komatireddy Venkat.

The letter,signed by leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Mohd. Ali Shabbir demands video footage from all video cameras fixed inside the House and from all the angles. A copy of the entire proceedings of the Assembly pertaining to 13-3-2018 has also been asked for.

Evidently on Monday, MLA Komatireddy had thrown his head phone at Telangana Legislative Council chairman K. Swamy Goud, injuring his eye. Congress MLAs also flung papers at the Governor while he was trying to address the joint session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council. During the disruption, the Congress Party tore and tossed their papers at Narasimhan and threw their headphones. Nine Congress MLAs, including Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy, were suspended from the State Assembly till the end of the session, for disrupting the proceedings of the House on Tuesday. (ANI)