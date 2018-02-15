Explosion at dharmshala in Bihar's Arrah leaves one injured

Bhojpur: An explosion took place at Harkhen Kumar Jain Dharmshala in Bihar's Arrah city, injuring one person.





On immediate information, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a local hospital for treatment.





"There were five people in the room, out of which one is injured and has been sent to hospital. Their purpose can only be identified after investigation," Arrah's Superintendent of Police (SP) Avkash Kumar told ANI.



"One aadhaar card and a pistol have been recovered from room," Kumar added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.