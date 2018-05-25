Explosion at Indian eatery in Canada's Ontario, 15 injured

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, May 25, 2018 10:43 hrs
Ontario terror attack

Police and paramedics are responding to a possible explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga. Image: Graham Paine/Twitter

Toronto: At least 15 people have been injured in an explosion on Thursday in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported.

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The blast occurred just after 10:30 pm, media reported. There was no word on the cause. The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. More details awaited.

