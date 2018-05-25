Explosion at Indian eatery in Canada's Ontario, 15 injured

Police and paramedics are responding to a possible explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga. Image: Graham Paine/TwitterToronto: At least 15 people have been injured in an explosion on Thursday in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported.
Reported explosion inside a restaurant on Hurontario Street in #Mississauga https://t.co/POKqyTVqnC— Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 25, 2018 Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.
@Peel_Paramedics on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga— Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018The blast occurred just after 10:30 pm, media reported. There was no word on the cause. The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. More details awaited.
These photos of the scene from the explosion at a plaza in #Mississauga sent to me from Jessica Dalessandro @Jessica87Jean. She tells me no vehicles permitted to leave cordoned off area pic.twitter.com/CeUqgaQIlC— Antony Robart (@AntonyRobart) May 25, 2018