Explosion in Bengal's Dumdum, 5 injured

West Bengal: 4 people were injured in explosion in Dum Dum's Nager Bazar area at 9.30 am, today. Cause of explosion is yet to be ascertained; Police and fire brigade at the spot.

West Bengal: Police says, "It was a high-intensity blast. 4 people seriously injured, 6 injured. Found some iron nails but can't ascertain cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder."; Visuals of CID bomb disposal squad at site of explosion in Dum Dum's Nager Bazar area

"A large explosion took place outside a shop in Nagerbazar area today morning. What caused the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Several people have been injured in the blast," Barrackpore police Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"We are investigating the matter. The bomb squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been called to the spot. We have cordoned off the area," he said.

Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of South Dumdum municipality Panchu Gopal Roy said the blast was targeted at him.

"I think they tried to target me. Today is October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. We all know which group was involved in Gandhiji's killing. I will not be surprised if that same group was involved in this blast," he said.