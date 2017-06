[India], June 1 (ANI): In joint operations by troops of seven Battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police, huge quantity of explosives were seized from a person's house in Giridih district.

The police also arrested the owner of the house, Suresh Yadav, in this regard.

The explosives include 8060 metres of cordex wire, detonator and gelatine stick. (ANI)