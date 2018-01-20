Exports rise over 12% due to engineering goods, petro products

[India], January 20 (ANI): The country's exports grew by 12.36 percent in December 2017 to 27.03 billion US dollars on account of the strong performance by sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products.

According to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports have been on a positive trajectory since August 2016 to December 2017 with a dip of 1.1 percent in the month of October last year.

Exports of engineering goods, as well as petroleum products, showed an increase of over 25 percent in December. (ANI)