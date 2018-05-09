Express train hits JCB machine in Odisha, no injuries reported

[India], May 9 (ANI): Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express on Wednesday morning hit a JCB machine while passing a manned level crossing gate between Haridaspur and New Garhmadhupur.

No casualty was reported in the accident.

The Pantograph of the Train Engine has been broken. Only Down Line has been temporarily held up. Upper and Middle Line are free for train movement, according to the statement.

The Over Head wire and the masts have been damaged. Diesel Engine has been sent to bring the train.

Gateman Jashobanta Swain has been suspended by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)/Khurda Road for dereliction of duty (as per prima facie enquiry findings) and DRM has ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the gateman and responsibility of others will be fixed if any fault is found in the inquiry.(ANI)