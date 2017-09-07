Extreme leftist ideology resulted to her death: Gauri Lankesh's sister

[India], Sept. 7 (ANI): Late senior journalist and activist Gauri lankesh's sister, Kavitha Lankesh, on Thursday said that the hatred towards former's "extreme leftist ideology" has been a strong factor behind her death.

"What has been vehement factor, whole hate has been towards her ideology of being extreme leftist that killed her," Kavitha told ANI.

When Kavitha was asked whether there can be the naxals behind Gauri's murder, she denied it saying the latter was trying to bring the naxals to the main stream.

"She had nothing to do with naxalism. She used to tell them to put the guns down and come to the main stream. I don't think that can be a threat. She has fought for so many things," she said.

Kavitha insisted that the family is even in favour of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the case; but all they want is punishment for the culprits, when shot Gauri to death.

She even refuted any threat reports being given to her and said that everything was normal and Guari never mentioned about any such things.

"She always believed in the freedom of speech and that should be respected, while we fight for her death. They have not just killed Gauri, they have killed her ideology and her voice," she said.

"The ideology she has been supporting and the respect she has been getting is amazing. This makes me love her even more," she added.

Earlier, Gauri's brother Indrajit Lankesh said that all they want is justice and will fully cooperate with the Special Investigation team (SIT).

Talking about his sister's "fight of ideologies" that probably led to her death, Indrajit Lankesh said, "She had strong ideological views, be it about Naxals or the right wing. We are all together and ensuring justice for her."

Indrajit further said, what Gauri did with the Naxals is "admirable", and he respects that.

"She was trying to bring them to the mainstream," said Indrajit Lankesh.

Addressing the media today, he further said that the SIT has formed three different teams and are working on the case.

"It's not about going to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it's not about a special judge or SIT, it's about getting justice. And we are ready to do anything for that," Indrajit Lankesh said.

Earlier, Gauri Lankesh's sister, who was also present at the press conference said that Gauri had come to her mother's house and talked about "some kind of guy, who was suspiciously walking around her house."

"There are brave people, but Gauri was 'foolishly brave'," said Gauri's sister.

Indrajit Lankesh also said that for fourteen years, Gauri ran the publication without any advertising and from her savings.

"She continued father's legacy, and I am proud of her," said Indrajit Lankesh, adding that Gauri was like her father, who too was very "aggressive" in his writing.

"She had no personal enmities, only ideological adversaries," said Indrajit Lankesh, brother of Gauri Lankesh.

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m.

As per the reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Her last rites were held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery on Wednesday.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

An SIT, comprising of 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B.K. Singh, has been formed to probe Gauri Lankesh's murder. (ANI)