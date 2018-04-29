Eye of patient in coma allegedly nibbled by rat in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: The father of a comatose patient alleged that his son's right eye was nibbled by a rat at civic-run Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari on April 23.





"We saw blood over his eye in the morning. We had seen rats in the general ward earlier, but we didn't witness the incident. He was admitted in the hospital with a blood clot in the brain, following a road accident," the father told ANI.





The hospital administrator, however, denied the incident, claiming it as an 'alleged conspiracy' to malign their reputation.



The incident took place when the patient in coma, Parminder Gupta, was shifted to the general ward from the ICU for two days.

The condition of the patient is quite delicate at present.

Further investigation is underway.