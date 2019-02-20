F-21 only for Indian Air Force, not to be offered to anyone else around world: Vivek Lall

Bengaluru[India] Feb 20 (ANI): The F-21 is a unique fighter aircraft we are offering only to the Indian Air Force and is not going to be on offer for anyone else around the world, said Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Vivek Lall on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI here, Vivek Lall said: "The F-21 is a unique fighter aircraft we are offering only to the Indian Indian Air Force (IAF). It is not going to be on offer for anyone else around the world. We have a strategic partnership with Tata on this program. There are some unique features for India which we cannot reveal."Earlier in the day, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) unveiled the F-21 multi-role fighter for India, specifically configured for the Indian Air Force.The F-21 provides unmatched Make in India opportunities and strengthens India’s path to an advanced airpower future. The fighter aircraft addresses the IAF's requirements and integrates India into the world’s largest fighter aircraft ecosystem with the world’s pre-eminent defence company. Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India, for India.“The F-21 is different, inside and out. The new [F-21] designation highlights our commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivalled industrial opportunities and accelerates closer India-US cooperation on advanced technologies," Lall said.This Make in India opportunity combines the strength of the world's largest defence contractor with India's premier industrial house to deliver a historic win-win for India and the United States, reported NewsVoir. (ANI)

