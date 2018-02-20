Facebook, Andhra government to work together

[Maharashtra] [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Facebook India will work with the Andhra Pradesh government in order to take up innovative pilot projects in the state, it was announced on Tuesday.

Facebook (India) Connectivity Policy Head Aswani Rana and Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh in a meeting on Tuesday decided to work on providing internet facility to every household through fiber grid project, internet, WiFi, and TV services at nominal cost of Rs 149.

Lokesh asked the FB team to take up innovative pilot projects in Andhra Pradesh for which the latter responded positively. They said they will provide training to women, small scale and cottage industries so that they can sell their products online.(ANI)