Faceoff with police in Keezhattur ends in arrest

[India] Mar 14 (ANI): The faceoff between the police and local residents of Kannur district's Keezhattur agitating against the alignment of the proposed National Highway ended on Wednesday after the agitators were arrested.

Over 100 people, including farmers and workers of the local political party, Vayalkilikal, were protesting against the state government's move to construct a by-pass road through paddy fields in Keezhattur.

Tension prevailed in the area as police and administrative officials reached the spot earlier in the day to inspect the land.

In order to stop the officials from acquiring the area for road construction, the protesters threatened to set themselves on fire. The protest, which began in June last year, was called off in September after assurance from the government for an amicable solution in regard to this issue.(ANI)