Facing criticism over Saharanpur clashes, Adityanath vows to establish law and order

[India], May 26 (ANI): Unperturbed by the Opposition's criticism over Saharanpur clashes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that maintenance of law and order has been the priority of his government and assured that they would work for the same in the coming days.

Adityanath also blamed the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had inherited a "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh when their government took over the administration.

"Uttar Pradesh is a big state. Around 22 crore people live here. When we took over, we inherited a jungle raj, lawlessness, a situation where criminals were nurtured by politicians," Adityanath told ANI. "The incident came to light very soon and we swiftly put an end to that. I can, with confidence, say that the vision of development and law and order in Uttar Pradesh, as promised by our prime minister, will be fulfilled," he added. Meanwhile, the Centre has sought a report from the state government over Saharanpur violence incidents. The Home Ministry has asked the state government to send details of the incidents leading to death of a person and injuries to several others. The Centre has deployed 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur to help the state restore peace in the region. The state government has already suspended District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police over failure to control the situation. The Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General were also transferred out. The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to the victim's family. (ANI)