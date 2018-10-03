Fact Check: Are we really paying three times more for each Rafale jet?

Are we really paying three times more for each Rafale jet? Has a private company being favoured at the cost of a public sector enterprise? These questions have been keeping our TV screens, mobiles, social media sites occupied for the last few months.On September 19, the Opposition approached CAG to investigate the deal and bring the truth in public domain. They submitted a memorandum to CAG covering the history of the procurement process since 2007 and the allegations.
Following main allegations on the government: -
Contrary to the popular belief, it is not Reliance who has got the lion’s share of offset clause but the DRDO. To fulfil its offset obligation of €1 Bn, Snecma has tied up with DRDO to revive and certify indigenous Kaveri engine. Once done, it will have a tremendous effect on our zeal to become self-reliant in the military aviation field. Kaveri will not only power Tejas Mk.-II but will become the bed rock for future generations of engines. We will not need GE engines from the United States to fly our indigenous fighters. Reliance’s selection by Dassault caused quite a stir in Indian media and political circles. Allegedly Reliance group’s company involved in the offset business came into existence few days before the announcement of 36 Rafales. While the game of allegations and clarifications was in full swing, a statement from former President of France Francois Hollande (who was the President of France when the announcement of 36 Rafales was made) complicated the situation even more. Hollande said that Dassault had no choice but to tie up with reliance as Reliance was proposed by the Indian Government. Both Indian and French Governments issued rebuttal by saying that neither Government had any role in selecting Offset partner and it was totally up to respective French company to select their Indian Counterpart. Hollande’s claim is not verifiable. But typical to media trials, the burden of proof is on the Government.
Violation of Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP): - The memorandum given to CAG lists down the points where DPP was violated in Rafale deal. It says: -
"No mandatory prior approval of 'Cabinet Committee on Security' was taken before announcing the purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft on 10th April, 2015. … Mandatory requirement of DPP for 'Price Discovery' through the instrumentalities of 'Contract Negotiation Committee' (CNC) and 'Price Negotiation Committee' (PNC) were not followed…. Not only this, the decision of Modi in proceeding to announce the purchase of 36 Rafale 'off-the-shelf' on April 10, 2015, when an international tender was already under negotiation as also the subsequent cancellation of the international tender on 24th June 2015, is clearly violative of the DPP,"
But the DPP 2013 does not restrict the government to make the announcement (not signing the contract). The announcement was made to procure 36 Rafales under a Government to Gsovernment deal. It was assured by the French that 36 Rafale deal would be at better price, terms and condition than the 126 Rafale deal. This was possible because no ToT and Licence production was to be involved in 36 Rafale deal. The due procedure was then followed, tough negotiation happened and the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the deal in Aug 2016.
One may argue why we did not engage L2 bidder - Eurofighter Typoon when negotiations with Dassault were not making much headway and Typoon had offered 20% discount on their quoted price. UPA rejected Eurofighter’s offer because the DPP has no provision to accept such revised bids. So far there appears to be no major violation of DPP but if there was any, CAG will bring that to the public domain. Conclusion: - Daal main itna kala hai nahi, jitna dhoondh ja raha hai. The deal appears to have been negotiated well, in favour of the exchequer and the end user. Deliveries will be at a faster pace. An advanced version of Rafale with come with thorough training and maintenance agreements. These Rafales will not be what we started with in 2007 but a much deadlier machine. But turning it to a Bofor’s like scandal will have an adverse effect on nation’s defence preparedness. If CAG finds some procedural anomaly, then the proper legal procedure should be followed. But IAF should not be made to make do with just 36 Rafales. Investing so much money for just 2 Squadrons would be a waste of resources in the future.Ambala and Hasimara Air Force Stations are being prepared to host Rafale.
Rs 220 Crore has been sanctioned to upgrade the Infrastructure of these bases. Bases will have Simulator based training facilities and ammunition/spare storage facilities. These two bases can easily handle 1 more squadron each. This would save us a lot of money (in comparison with the cost involved in procuring any other type of aircraft to make up the number), help the IAF in minimizing the number of type of aircrafts in its fleet (Currently IAF is a sort of a museum having Mig21, Mig27, Mig 29, Mirage, Jaguar, Su-30 MKI, Tejas. Rafale would be a new addition to this verity) and make IAF’s Rafale fleet logistically, financially and operational a potent fighter. The Government must take strong, correct and may be an unpopular decision but it should be in the best interest of the IAF and Our Country.
Sumit Walia is an IT Specialist, based in Germany . He is also a military history buff who continues to explore & research various facets of the Indian Military history in his spare time.
