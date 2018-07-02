Fadnavis announces compensation for kin of Dhule lynching victims

[India], Jul 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced a compensation of Rs five lakhs for the kin of people killed in Dhule lynching incident.

Talking to ANI, Fadnavis termed the incident as 'unfortunate' and assured that soon the perpetrators will be arrested.

"The incident is unfortunate. We have already begun an investigation in the matter. Few accused have also been arrested and the state government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to victims' families," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister and Dhule MP Subhash Bhamre appealed to the people to maintain peace. "I appeal to people to not take law into their own hands. Police has arrested 21 people so far. These kinds of rumors are being spread through social media," Bhamre said. Earlier in the day, 10 people were arrested in connection with the lynching of five people in Dhule district. "We have arrested 10 people. Strong action will be taken. I appeal to everybody not to believe in posts that are circulated on social media. Law should not be taken in hands," Minister of State (MoS) for Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar said. In yet another incident of mob violence, five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule district on Sunday, on suspicion of being child-lifters. The five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said. (ANI)