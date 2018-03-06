Fadnavis for committee to probe corruption charge on NCP leader

[India] Mar 05 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is for a committee to probe the corruption charge on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde.

While making a statement in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Fadnavis said that a committee should be formed in order to address the issue of an audio clip alleging corruption against Munde.

"Committee should be formed consisting of Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chairman of Legislative Council and Leader of House in Legislative Council to take a decision in this regard," Fadnavis told Assembly.

Amidst the opposition's uproar, Fadnavis said that this is a serious issue and needs to be resolved soon as it casts a bad light on the functioning of the Legislature. In an audio clip, two people are purportedly discussing money to be paid to Dhananjay Munde. The clip surfaced last week on several regional channels.(ANI)