Fadnavis gets SC notice for not disclosing criminal cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' response on a petition seeking his disqualification for allegedly not disclosing in his 2014 election affidavit the two cases that were then pending against him then.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph issued notice to Fadnavis on a petition by a lawyer Satish Ukey, contending the Maharashtra Chief Minister had held back information on two cases of alleged cheating and defamation that were pending against him in 2014.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Ukey, told the court Fadnavis did not disclose two cases that were pending against him, which as per the law, he had to disclose as a court had taken cognisance of them. Ukey has moved the top court against Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea challenging the election of Fadnavis to Maharashtra Assembly for not disclosing the cases.