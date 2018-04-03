Fadnavis govt brings in 1% reservation for orphans in govt jobs, education

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has provided for 1% reservation for orphans in government jobs and open category education.

The reservation is now applicable for state-level recruitments across all levels.

According to the resolution, parallel reservation will be given to the orphans as most do not have their caste and other relevant certificates to claim any other benefit from government.

Till the age of 18 years, orphans are covered under Juvenile Justice Act and are taken care of by the police, NGOs and children development committee etc. But after the age of 18 they find themselves completely deprived of most of the government services and beneficiary schemes due to unavailability of their caste certificates and other relevant documents to claim government benefits for the needy people.

On January 17, Government of Maharashtra had decided in its cabinet meeting that a parallel reservation of 1% will be given to the orphans certified by competent authority, whose relatives or their caste is not known. The certificates are to be issued by the Women and Child Development ministry. These benefits can be availed by beneficiary orphans from the date of the issuance of this GR. (ANI)