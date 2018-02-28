Fadnavis hands over bullet train terminus in Mumbai to Goyal

[India] Feb. 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday handed over the documents related to construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train terminus at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting the cities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India's economic hub Mumbai, Maharashtra. It will be India's first high-speed rail line.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, along with 5 other high-speed rail corridors, was introduced for a feasibility study in the 2009-2010 Rail Budget. A 650 km long high-speed rail corridor was proposed to run from Pune railway station to Ahmedabad railway station via Mumbai. (ANI)