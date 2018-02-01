Fadnavis 'happy' over Jaitley's Railway Budget

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after Rs 40,000 crore was allocated in the Union Budget towards enhancing transportation in Mumbai.

"We are happy that Maharashtra especially Mumbai is getting Rs 40,000 crore for enhancing the infrastructure of the suburban railway network", Fadnavis told ANI.

Calling it a "path-breaking and historical", Fadnavis said that this Budget is for the farmers, poor, women, senior citizens and the youth.

Connectivity, especially railways, has been given a record allocation in the Union Budget 2018. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a number of schemes and measures that are expected to benefit the sector and bring the infrastructure on track. "12,000 wagons, 5160 coaches and 700 locomotives are being procured. There is a significant achievement of physical targets by Railways", Jaitley said in the Parliament. (ANI)