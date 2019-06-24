Fadnavis has unpaid water bill of Rs 7 lakh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bungalow 'Varsha' has been mentioned in the defaulter list by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The bungalow situated in Malabar Hill area in Mumbai is the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister. The BMC named Fadnaviss bungalow in the defaulter list as his water bill worth Rs 7,44,981 is pending, an RTI query revealed.

Names of 18 other Maharashtra ministers including Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pankaja Munde and Ramdas Kadam are also in the list of defaulters who did not pay the water bill.

As per the RTI query, the water charges have been pending since 2001.

The BMC has reportedly not taken any action against the ministers for unpaid water bill as yet.

The shocking revelation comes at a time when the state of Maharashtra is reeling under water scarcity and drought.