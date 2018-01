[India], Jan. 26 (ANI): In a show of strength, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday led the 'Tiranga Ekta Yatra' in Mumbai.

The rally started from Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park to the Kamgar stadium at Elphinstone Road.

It was organized with a purpose of honouring the Constitution and the tricolour, on January 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised such marches across Maharashtra to counter the Opposition's 'Save the Constitution' (Samvidhan Bachao) rally. (ANI)