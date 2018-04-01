Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal perform 'bhoomi pujan' of Latur rail coach factory

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal performed 'bhoomi pujan' (auspicious ceremony) of a rail coach factory here in Latur district on Saturday.

Goyal, while speaking at the event, opined that water transportation and coastal shipping movement is possibly the best in terms of India's efforts to address the challenges climate change.

"Inline water base coastal shipping movement of cargo and passengers through water base is possibly the best possible way, in terms of India's efforts to address the challenges of climate change," he added.

The Union minister also took to Twitter to share details of the event said the establishment of the rail factory will help in generating employment and thereby spur development in the area. "Today, with the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, I participated in the Bhoomi pujan of a railway coach factory in Latur. It is a cornerstone of development in the Marathwada sector, which will create employment opportunities and ensure the development of the sector," Goyal tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, Fadnavis while addressing the gathering stated that development of Vidarbha and Marathwada districts was the government's top priority, as these regions, he said, have suffered a lot. The Chief Minister further noted that the government is working on the Damanganga Pinjal project and setting up a water grid in Marathwada with the help of the Israel Government. (ANI)