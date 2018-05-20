Fadnavis questions Shiv Sena's loyalty towards BJP

[India], May 20 (ANI): Ahead of Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit out at its ally Shiv Sena, while questioning its loyalty towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public rally in Nala Sopara, the Chief Minister, without naming Shiv Sena said, "One party (Shiv Sena) who says they support us but they themselves don't know if they are with us or Congress or NCP or Bahujan Vikas Aghadi or any other party."

The on-off relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena is not new to anyone. Both the parties often criticise each other during public rallies or in its mouthpiece.

The Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll to be held on May 28, necessitated after the demise of Chintaman Wanga, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of BJP. Wanga was elected from Palghar on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He passed away on January 30 earlier this year. (ANI)