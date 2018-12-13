Fadnavis seeks Centre's assistance for drought mitigation

[India], Dec 13 (ANI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed state's drought memorandum with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai on Wednesday and requested for further expediting the process for getting early drought assistance from the central government for mitigation measures.

Singh assured Fadnavis that Central Government will stand with the Maharashtra government and provide all assistance needed for drought mitigation and will soon convene a meeting after getting report from Ministry of Finance.

In October, the Maharashtragovernment declared 151 talukas (administrative divisions) in 26 different districts drought-hit. Out of 151, 112 talukas have been declared severely drought-hit while the remaining 39 talukas are affected by medium drought. The government also asked all the concerned ministers to visit the affected areas and make a report. It also asked the concerned officials to analyse the damage to the crop between June to September, decrease in the groundwater level due to the deficient rain in the season.(ANI)