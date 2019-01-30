Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for 'historic' drought relief package

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said financial assistance of Rs 4,714 crore from the Centre for drought-affected areas of Maharashtra is indeed a “historic package” that would be of great help to the farmers.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agricultural Minister Radha Mohan Singh for giving this historic package for the drought-affected areas of the state. Such a huge amount is possibly never given at one go to any state or to Maharashtra. Now we would be able to help the farmers in the drought-affected areas of the state,” Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has already declared drought in 151 talukas which have been and 268 revenue circles and 1000 villages and had sought assistance under the national disaster relief fund (NDRF). The state had demanded Rs 7962 crore as drought assistance, out of which the Centre approved Rs 4714 crore. (ANI)