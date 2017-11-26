Failed miserably in catching 26/11 perpetrators: Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

[India], November 26 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Sunday expressed disappointment over perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks still roaming freely and accused Pakistan of holding fake trial against the accused.

"Today, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have completed nine years. The perpetrators and mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are sitting in Pakistan. We have failed miserably in catching them. We requested Pakistan as well to provide them punishment, but they did nothing as such. They have just held a fake trial and nothing else".

He added that Pakistan has not even arrested Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and created melodrama of house arrest in his case. "26/11 mastermind Zaki-Ur-Rehman-Lakhvi has also been acquitted of all charges," Nikam said. Today marks completion of nine years since the Maximum City, Mumbai, witnessed the deadly 26/11 attack, in which at least 166 people were killed. Saeed was freed on November 24 after a Pakistan judicial body ordered his release from house arrest, rejecting a request from the provincial government to extend his detention by three months. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while referring to Pakistan, said a nation that has backed the growth of terrorism would not find a place in the global arena. "Hafiz Saeed was released by Pakistan just two days before the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. In such cases, the other countries will stand in unison to oppose such a country that backs terrorism. They will find no place in the global front," he said, while addressing a gathering in Mumbai, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. (ANI)