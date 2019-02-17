Fake news about harassment of Kashmiri students being propagated on social media: CRPF

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday stated that fake news is being circulated over social media about the alleged harassment of students from Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack.

"Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to invoke hatred. Please DO NOT circulate such posts," read a post on CRPF's official Twitter handle.

In a related advisory, CRPF also stated that "some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our Martyrs to invoke hatred" over social media. Earlier today, Dehradun Police dismissed reports of Kashmiri students being attacked in the region in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and asserted that "everything is normal." “Rumours are being spread on social media that girls here are not safe. Everything is normal here. We are providing full protection to everyone,” Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI. His statement came after media reports suggested that Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up in order to remain safe as mob violence erupted in the vicinity over the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)