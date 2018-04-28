Fake travel agent arrested in Ludhiana

[India], Apr 28 (ANI): A woman purporting as a travel agent in Ludhiana was arrested on Saturday, for duping people of crores of rupees.

Haibowal Police registered a case against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and recovered Rs 7 lakh, nine passports and two cars from her residence.

Station House Officer (SHO), Paramdeep Singh, told ANI that a probe was taken up on the complaint of two people.

"One Amarjeet Singh filed a complaint that he gave three passports of his family members and Rs 30-32 lakh to the woman for acquiring visa but neither gave any visa, nor returned the passports and the money. Similar complaint was received by Hardeep Pal," he said. Police said that more people came forward after the scam surfaced. (ANI)